Ash Wednesday: Roman Catholic churches offering ashes to go

Ash Wednesday, which is today, is the beginning of the Christian period of Lent, which marks 40 days of prayer, fasting and charitable works leading to the resurrection of Jesus on Easter Sunday.

The ashes, usually marked by tracing a cross on the forehead, are meant to publicly signify the spiritual journey Christians begin together on this day.

While churches are allowed to reopen in this area as of today, under ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, there are capacity limits of 30 per cent indoors and 100 people outdoors.

The Roman Catholic Bishop of the Diocese of Sault Ste. Marie, Thomas Dowd, has announced Ash Wednesday plans for Roman Catholic churches in this area.

With capacity restrictions still in place and parishioners who are hesitant to return right away, people can observe Ash Wednesday at home.

“I want to make sure everyone has the chance to participate in this day, so our churches will provide the option to celebrate Ash Wednesday at home,” Dowd said.

After the ashes are blessed by a priest at each Catholic parish on Ash Wednesday, parishioners are welcome to take home a small container of the blessed ashes along with a short prayer service to pray together with their family or those in their household. The short prayer service includes short readings from the Bible, and instructions on how to distribute the ashes.

“Making sure everyone is included and encouraging our families to pray together on this holy day is quite significant,” said Dowd.

“It’s an opportunity for families to begin Lent together, to share with one another the importance of this time of year.”

While the pandemic has presented difficulties and challenges for many people, Bishop Dowd expresses the hope that is found in the season of Lent.

“When we set aside time to grow in faith, especially in the time we are in, we begin to see God’s boundless love for each one of us, despite the personal challenges we are facing,” he said.

The preparation and distribution of the ashes and prayer service will follow public health regulations.

“There may be the case where someone can’t get to their church on Ash Wednesday, or maybe even learns of this a little late, so I am giving permission to celebrate the distribution of ashes at any time until the end of February, so as many people can participate as possible,” Dowd said.

Catholics are encouraged to check with their nearest Catholic church to see available times to attend Mass or to pick up the blessed ashes and prayer service on Ash Wednesday.

For more information, to see a copy of the prayer service, or to watch a tutorial video, visit: www.dioceseofsaultstemarie.org.