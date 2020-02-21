MP Marc Serré elected Chair of ParlAmericas' Canadian Section

Nickel Belt MP Marc Serré was elected Chair of ParlAmericas' Canadian Section on Feb. 5, giving Greater Sudbury a voice on national and international politics.

ParlAmericas was founded in Ottawa in 2001 to promote parliamentary diplomacy in the inter-American political system, by facilitating good parliamentary practices and cooperative political dialogue.

Its membership is composed of 35 national legislatures from North, Central and South America and the Caribbean.

Serré has participated in several ParlAmericas' Canadian Section activities since 2015, allowing him to exchange ideas, explore options and establish relationships with parliamentary colleagues in the Americas and the Caribbean.

"MP Serré has been a strong advocate in showcasing Nickel Belt and Greater Sudbury's prominence on the global scale and has helped facilitate opportunities for partnership and growth," said a press release.

During his team on the Standing Committee on Natural Resources, for example, Serré played an integral role in establishing a working relationship between the Greater Sudbury Development Corporation, the Sudbury Area Mining Supply and Services Association and the State of Guerro Mexico, to support mineral development for mutual economic benefit.

His reach also extends to Lima, Peru, where in 2017 he had the opportunity to participate in the third gathering of the ParlAmericas Open Parliament Network as a member of the ParlAmericas Canadian delegation.

"Having a Member of Parliament, and especially Nickel Belt's own Marc Serré, represent our interests on the ParlAmerica's group, is great news," said Debbi Nicholson, president of the Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce.

"Holding conversations that promote for export development, trade relationships, building supply chains, and investment opportunities is good for Canadian businesses and our economy."